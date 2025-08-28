Grants funds help support first responders

First responders at the Riverside Fire District in Marathon County just got a big boost--and it could make a lifesaving difference.

The next time the Riverside Fire District gets called out for water rescue, they'll be even safer than they are now, thanks to a generous donation.

For the past 14 years, the Wisconsin Public Service foundation's Rewarding Responders grant program has provided more than $675,000 to support first responders and public safety efforts across the state worth gear and training.

"Helps those agencies purchase life saving equipment or training for their members. All for the goal of improving public safety,” says Matt Cullen, Spokesman for WPS.

Riverside's life jackets date back to 2001--they're old and meant only to keep them afloat. The new life jackets are purpose-built for swift-water rescues, giving first responders greater protection and better tools to save lives.

"To tethering someone to shore. So if they are swimming out to provide rescue they have a life line. These are purpose built and designed for that type of rescues,” says David Briggs, Fire Chief at the Riverside Fire District.

"The new life jackets are important because it is going to improve the capability we have to perform rescues,” says Briggs.

This is the second time the riverside fire district has received this grant. The last time was 2017--they used it to purchase a thermal imaging camera.

The Riverside Fire District says the support from the WPS foundation helps to ensure that first responses are better prepared to keep people safe.