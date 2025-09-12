Executive Director of Wausau River District out of position after social media post on Charlie Kirk death

The Executive Director of the Wausau River District no longer has that position after a post on social media regarding the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Callie Wulk shared a post on her Facebook page about the death, commenting with three clapping emojis and the words "well deserved".

A screenshot of the post quickly went viral, with several community leaders sharing it and calling for her resignation.

Wulk issued a statement Thursday morning saying she deeply regretted the post.

"I deeply regret a personal social media post I made regarding the recent death of a public figure. My words were inappropriate, and I understand that they caused pain and outrage.

I want to be clear: I do not condone violence in any form, regardless of political belief or identity. The sentiment I expressed was harmful and does not reflect who I strive to be as a person or as a leader.

I take full accountability for the harm my post has caused to our community. I sincerely apologize to those I have hurt, and to the many people who put their trust in me to represent Downtown Wausau with integrity.

My personal views do not reflect the values of the Wausau River District. The post I shared, and the sentiment behind it, are not representative of the downtown businesses, community partners, or stakeholders we serve."

The Wausau River District Board later said in a Facebook Post that Wulk was no longer employed by the Wausau River District.

"The Wausau River District Board is aware of a recent social media post made by our Executive Director that does not reflect the values of our organization or the broader Wausau community. Ms. Wulk is no longer employed by the Wausau River District.

We believe that Main Streets are for everyone. At the core of our work is a commitment to inclusive engagement, shared prosperity, and respect for all people — regardless of political affiliation, background, or belief. While we recognize and respect the right to individual expression, we also believe that human dignity must always be upheld, even in moments of profound political or cultural disagreement.

“Our community is built on peaceful dialogue and a shared belief in the value of human life,” said Board President Joe Mella. “The recent post runs counter to these ideals. As a board, we are taking immediate steps to ensure our organization continues to model the values we publicly uphold.”

We remain committed to serving the downtown community with integrity and respect. Our hearts are with the Kirk family and all those impacted by yesterday’s senseless violence in Utah."