Woman dies in mishap at a Gogebic County campground

An accident at a campground in Gogebic County took a woman’s life.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon with a report of an unresponsive woman who had been struck by a camper.

Officers arrived to find a 65-year-old woman from Roscommon, Michigan, pinned between a fifth wheel camper and a truck.

Despite immediate efforts to save her life, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of her injuries.