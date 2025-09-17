© 2025 WXPR
Woman dies in mishap at a Gogebic County campground

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 17, 2025 at 7:17 AM CDT
Gogebic County Sheriff Facebook

An accident at a campground in Gogebic County took a woman’s life.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon with a report of an unresponsive woman who had been struck by a camper.

Officers arrived to find a 65-year-old woman from Roscommon, Michigan, pinned between a fifth wheel camper and a truck.

Despite immediate efforts to save her life, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of her injuries.
Local News Gogebic CountyfatalityWXPR News
