© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wausau area crash kills two people

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 29, 2025 at 7:55 AM CDT
PIXABAY.COM

Two people died in a head on collision in the Wausau area.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday on State Highway 52 near Forest Lawn Road in the Town of Wausau.

The call reporting the crash came in around 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken to a local hospital.

A fourth person was treated at the scene for less significant injuries.

State Highway 52 was closed for six hours while investigators processed the scene and emergency crews worked to clear the road.
Tags
Local News crashCar Crashtraffic crashesfatalitytraffic fatalityMarathon County Sheriff's OfficeWausauWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required