Wausau area crash kills two people

Two people died in a head on collision in the Wausau area.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday on State Highway 52 near Forest Lawn Road in the Town of Wausau.

The call reporting the crash came in around 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken to a local hospital.

A fourth person was treated at the scene for less significant injuries.

State Highway 52 was closed for six hours while investigators processed the scene and emergency crews worked to clear the road.