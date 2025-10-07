WisDOT to hold public meeting for Highway 51 & K safety improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s proposed improvements for the intersection of Highway 51 and County Road K in Oneida County include putting in a single-lane roundabout.

There have been a number of severe crashes at that intersection over the years.

Studies have found roundabouts reduce the number of crashes and the ones that do happen tend to be less severe.

The DOT is holding a public involvement meeting next Tuesday, October 14 for people to learn about the proposed improvements and construction impacts.

The meeting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Northwoods Community Elementary School on County K in Harshaw. There will be a brief presentation at the beginning. The remainder of the meeting will be an open-house format.

The construction is currently scheduled to begin in 2027.