Fire strikes tribal garage in Lac du Flambeau

A fire has struck the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Garage.

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced in a Facebook post around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday that no injuries had been reported.

A video put up by a commenter on the post showed flames rising from the building and a large amount of fire equipment on the scene.

The tribe promised to update the public as soon as more information is known.

They asked this morning that people avoid Industrial Road while the firefighting effort is underway.