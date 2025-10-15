© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire strikes tribal garage in Lac du Flambeau

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 15, 2025 at 8:17 AM CDT
Fire at the LDF Tribal garage
Ethan Maulson
/
Facebook
Fire at the LDF Tribal garage

A fire has struck the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Garage.

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced in a Facebook post around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday that no injuries had been reported.

A video put up by a commenter on the post showed flames rising from the building and a large amount of fire equipment on the scene.

The tribe promised to update the public as soon as more information is known.

They asked this morning that people avoid Industrial Road while the firefighting effort is underway.
Tags
Local News FirefiresLac du Flambeau tribeLac du FlambeauWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required