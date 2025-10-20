River Road crash just outside of Rhinelander drops power lines onto pavement

A crash outside of Rhinelander dropped power lines onto the pavement.

The Pine Lake Fire Department says it happened just after noon Sunday at the intersection of River Road and Northview Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found the driver had left.

It appeared the car had been speeding before going out of control and hitting a power pole and several trees.

The power pole snapped and several lines were across the road.

River Road was closed for a time as Wisconsin Public Service crews dealt with the live wires.

Sheriff’s deputies intercepted the driver in another vehicle, and they were taken to the hospital to be looked over.