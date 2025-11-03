Separate investigations in Wisconsin Rapids deaths

Wisconsin Rapids Police are looking into two deaths that happened Friday.

One investigation involves a 34-year-old Antoini Quinones, who was brought to a hospital with life threatening injuries and died from those injuries.

He had apparently been hurt the day before at a private residence.

Also Friday, Wisconsin Rapids officers were called to a home on 11th Street South with a report of a disturbance.

They found 56-year-old Randall Harris Sr. suffering from life threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His son, 34-year-old Randall Harris Jr. has been taken into custody as a suspect in the death.

While the incidents happened at about the same time, detectives do not believe there is any connection between them.