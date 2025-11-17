DOA encourages people to still apply for utility assistance even as federal funding is delayed

The government shutdown meant the delay of a lot of federally funded programs, including LIHEAP.

That’s the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

LIHEAP helps fund the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program or WHEAP.

Even with the government reopened, the Wisconsin Department of Administration says it will still be a while before the state receives the funds.

“I would say it's not atypical that we don't yet have our LIHEAP award when we get into the colder months. However, it is certainly more delayed this year because of the shutdown,” said Diana Maas, the Assistant Deputy Secretary at the DOA.

Last year, the program provided about $136 million in assistance to approximately 186,000 households statewide.

“We anticipate a similar need across the state in program Year ‘26 but we do not yet know what our award will be from the feds,” said Maas.

Households that are at or below the income requirements are eligible to get help paying their heating and electric bills.

Maas says the good news is that while they’re waiting for the federal funding, nobody’s heat can be disconnected because of missed payments.

There is a winter moratorium in place now through April 15.

“They absolutely should apply for the benefits, even though we don't yet have the dollars,” said Maas.

Maas also says if you applied but were ineligible in the past, you can apply again if your circumstances have changed.

“If there's a life change. Maybe someone loses their job, or maybe they have a child and their financial situation changes, they can apply again and be in their eligibility would be reconsidered,” said Maas.

You can learn more about the program, including eligibility guidelines, on the Energy and Housing website. People can also call 211 to learn about additional resources.