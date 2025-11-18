Forest County Sheriff’s Office receives grant to upgrade 911 services

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office announced grant funding to help cover equipment upgrades and advance training for its emergency dispatch center.

On November 6th 2025, the Forest County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a total approved budget of $542,832.40, meaning that the grant from the state Department of Military Affairs will cover up to $488,549.16 in approved projects. Forest County will be responsible for the remaining 10%, $54,283.24.

The Public Safety Answering Point Grant Program provides Emergency Communications Centers with additional funding for equipment upgrades and advanced training necessary for the implementation of Next Generation 9-1-1.

Wisconsin counties have been making the switch to this new system that gives first responders more accurate locations of callers and improved response between counties.

The Sheriff's Office says the new 911 call handling hardware/software/training, hardware/software will make the 3rd dispatch station fully operational, and computer equipment will increase the efficiency of its dispatching services.