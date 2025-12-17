Firefighters stop blaze at a recycling center in Eagle River

Eagle River firefighters were able to knock down a fire at a recycling center.

On the afternoon of December 14th, they were dispatched to 701 West Recycling Way for a report of a commercial structure fire.

Crew found a conveyor belt system and mixed plastic recyclables hoppers on fire.

Crews were able to quickly knock down and fully extinguish the fire, resulting in minimal damage to the facility.

Three Lakes Fire and the St. Germain Fire Department provided help to Eagle River Firefighters.

No one was hurt, and the cause remains under investigation.