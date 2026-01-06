Fire destroys popular Medford restaurant

A popular Medford restaurant has been destroyed in a fire.

Medford Area Firefighters were dispatched to Rocky’s Cozy Kitchen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

The owner of the restaurant was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and is currently in Madison receiving care.

Firefighters battled the flames for hours in freezing temperatures, with assistance from the Stetsonville Fire Company.

The fire was finally contained around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning, but just hours later, crews were called back to the scene for a rekindle.

A GoFundMe page was started to help owner Rocky Mantik while he recovers from his injuries, raising over $11,000 already.

The fundraising page says he is receiving care in a burn unit for inhalation injuries.