Icy conditions lead to crashes and closures across north central Wisconsin

Lincoln and Marathon County Sheriff's Offices are urging people to stay off the roads.

Freezing rain has made travel dangerous across many parts of north central Wisconsin.

Up to .20” of ice was forecasted to build up Tuesday.

The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office says by 9:30 Tuesday morning it had already responded to responded to more than 2 traffic incidents. Additional incidents are continuing to come in at a rate faster than they’re able to respond.

“For your safety and the safety of others, if you do not need to travel for the next several hours, please don’t,” the Sherriff’s Office posted on Facebook around 9:30 a.m.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office put out a similar message.

Closures

Schools, businesses, and government agencies have announced closures and early releases because of weather conditions.

This includes:

The Unified School District of Antigo will be closed today (Tuesday, January 6, 2025) due to inclement weather.

White Lake School District will be closed on January 6, 2026. All classes and activities will be canceled.

Elcho School District releasing early at 11:30 a.m. on January 6. All after school activities will be cancelled.

Merrill Area Public Schools is closed Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The following Lincoln County facilities are closed to the public today:

Lincoln County Service Center

Lincoln County Health and Human Services Building, including:

Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) North Central Health Care (NCHC)



The following facilities remain open to the public:



Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Sheriff Office

Lincoln County Landfill

Lincoln County Emergency Management says these closures are being implemented as a precautionary measure to protect public safety during the period of highest risk for icy travel conditions. No public meetings, routine public use, or in-person services will be conducted at the closed facilities today.

