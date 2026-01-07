Lingering icy conditions lead to school closings and delays for Wednesday, January 7th
School Closings
School District of Rhinelander Schools Closed
Nativity of our Lord Catholic School Rhinelander - Closed
Zion Lutheran School- Rhinelander Closed
School Delays
Crandon- 2-Hour Delay
Goodman Armstrong Creek 2-Hour Delay
Laona 2-Hour Delay Wednesday and no AM 4K
Wabeno – 2-Hour Delay
Elcho Schools 2 Hour Delay - ELC open as normal10 hrs ago
White Lake School District 2-Hour Delay
School District of Florence – 2-hour Delay
The Rhinelander District Library will be closed Wednesday, January 7th, due to dangerous road conditions. In the event that the weather improves and the library can open in the afternoon, we'll post on our website and social media accounts.