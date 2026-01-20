Semi runs into the back of a plow in Shawano County

Highway 29 near Bonduel got blocked for a time after a semi ran into the back of a plow truck.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says numerous calls came in at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday reporting the crash.

The driver of the semi was trapped in the truck.

Fire crews got the driver out, and a helicopter was requested due to the severity of the semi driver’s injuries.

The plow truck driver suffered minor injuries and was able to get out on his own.

The plow truck was plowing the fast lane and median shoulder when it was rear ended by the semi.

A witness said the slow lane was open, and it’s not known why the semi did not move over.

Because a Shawano County Highway Department vehicle was involved, the Wisconsin State Patrol is the primary investigating agency.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Bonduel Fire Department, Bonduel EMS, Shawano Ambulance, Shawano County Highway Department, and ThedaStar.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office urges all motorists to remain alert, eliminate distractions, and pay attention to emergency and highway service vehicles.

Move over or slow down when approaching plow trucks and emergency responders so everyone can return home safely at the end of their shift.