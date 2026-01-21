Closures announced for Friday as dangerously cold temperatures expected across Wisconsin and western U.P.

The National Weather Service has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for the region. It will be in effect Thursday night through midday Friday.

Dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 45 below are expected. Air temps will get into the -20s. Friday has a high of -10.

At these temperatures, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes.

The National Weather Service encourages people and pets to spend limited time outdoors.

Closures

School Districts and organizations announced closures for Friday, January 23 due to the extreme cold warnings. This list will be updated as closures are announced:

Merrill Area Public Schools: Due to the extreme cold weather warning that we are under, MAPS Schools will be closed Friday, January 23, 2026. This includes all after school activities on Friday.

Tomahawk School District will be closed Friday, January 23, due to an Extreme Cold Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Phelps School District: Due to the extreme cold, school will be closed Friday January 23, 2026. Daycare will remain open.

Rhinelander Area Food Pantry: Due to extreme cold forecasted temperatures, we will be closed Friday 1/23 and Saturday 1/24. If Saturday 1/24 is your normal shopping day, you may shop on: Wednesday, January 21 | 4–6 PM or Monday, January 26 | 3–5 PM.

Heating costs

Wisconsin Public Service and Xcel Energy offered some of the following tip’s help save on energy during the cold snap.

“Winter heating can account for about half of a typical customer’s monthly energy costs. The biggest step customers can take to save energy is by lowering their thermostats a few degrees if they have a natural gas furnace,” Xcel energy stated. ‘

Lower your thermostat: During winter months, set the thermostat between 65-70 degrees while you’re home, and 58 degrees when you're away. Reducing the temperature on a thermostat by one degree can lower energy bills by up to 3% percent. A programmable thermostat automatically adjusts the temperature based on your routine and could help you save on heating costs.

Let the sunlight in and keep the cold out: Open blinds to take advantage of the sun's warmth during the day but close them at night to insulate against the cold air outside.

Make sure exterior doors are fully closed: A major source of heat loss is from exterior doors that are left cracked open or not latched.

Use fans to your advantage: During colder months, run ceiling fans clockwise, so the warm air near the ceiling is forced down.

Keep your oven's heat where it belongs: Use your oven light or timer to avoid opening it often while you cook; each time the door is opened even for just a few seconds, the temperature drops 25 degrees.

Lower your water heater's temperature or insulate it: By lowering your water heater’s temperature 10 degrees, you can save 3-5% on your water heating costs; be sure to keep it at least 120 degrees. You can also insulate it to maximize efficiency.

Keep filters clean: Dirty furnace filters reduce airflow, requiring your furnace to work harder and use more energy. Change the filter once a month during the winter to reduce your heating costs by 5-15%.

Don't let the heat escape: Affordable window sealing kits can be found in most local home improvement stores and can help you save. Have your home evaluated for leaky ducts, drafts around doors and windows, fireplace dampers and other places where air might escape.

Improve insulation: Improving the insulation of walls, crawl spaces, floors and heating ducts is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to reduce energy costs, saving you up to 10% on your monthly energy bill.

