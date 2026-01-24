Firefighters battle blaze in Wakefield in brutally cold weather

Firefighters needed to battle a blaze in Wakefield in the Western Upper Peninsula on one of the coldest days of the year.

Friday morning at 3:20 a.m., the Wakefield Fire Department got called to a report of a structure fire at 412 Sunday Lake Street.

Flames were coming from the building when firefighters got there, with the fire getting started in the attic area.

The fire woke up those who had been in the building, and everyone got out safely.

Multiple agencies responded to assist, including the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police – Wakefield Post, Ironwood Public Safety, Bessemer Township Fire Department, Ironwood Township, Beacon Ambulance, Wakefield Electric, Xcel Energy, and Victim Services.

Mutual aid resources were critical due to the severity of the fire and extreme weather conditions.

Firefighters battled the blaze under extreme and dangerous conditions, with wind chills reaching negative 46 degrees.

“This incident underscores both the risks our firefighters face and the importance of regional cooperation,” said Wakefield City Manager Robert A. Brown Jr. “Our fire crews and assisting agencies responded swiftly and professionally under extraordinarily harsh conditions. We are grateful that all occupants were able to exit safely and that no injuries were reported.”

“The coordination among local, county, and state responders was critical to maintaining scene safety during this incident,” said Gogebic County Sheriff Jorge Cruz. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation in avoiding the area and allowing emergency personnel to do their work safely during an active fire ground operation.”

Despite aggressive suppression efforts, the structure was deemed a total loss.

The building was not insured.