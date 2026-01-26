Cold weather leads to more school closings and delays
Cold temperatures and wind chills have lead a number of school districts to close or delay classes for Monday, January 26th.
Closings:
Nicolet Tech College - Closed, doing a remote learning and work day
Northland Pines Schools Closed
Lakeland Union High School - Closed
Arbor Vitae Woodruff – Closed
Lac du Flambeau - Closed,
North Lakeland Elementary - Closed,
Minocqua J1 Closed,
Three Lakes Schools - Closed
Phelps Closed
Ironwood – Closed
Hurley – Closed
Trinity Lutheran Minocqua closed
Christ Lutheran School- Closed
Delays:
Crandon- 2 Hour Delay
Goodman Armstrong Creek - 2 Hour Delay,
Laona - 2 Hour Delay, No AM 4K,
Wabeno - 2 Hour Delay, Monday 1-26-26
Mercer School 2 Hour Delay
Elcho School 2 Hour Delay
COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST Monday, 1-26-26
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 25 to 35 below expected.
* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.