Cold weather leads to more school closings and delays

Cold temperatures and wind chills have lead a number of school districts to close or delay classes for Monday, January 26th.

Closings:

Nicolet Tech College - Closed, doing a remote learning and work day

Northland Pines Schools Closed

Lakeland Union High School - Closed

Arbor Vitae Woodruff – Closed

Lac du Flambeau - Closed,

North Lakeland Elementary - Closed,

Minocqua J1 Closed,

Three Lakes Schools - Closed

Phelps Closed

Ironwood – Closed

Hurley – Closed

Trinity Lutheran Minocqua closed

Christ Lutheran School- Closed

Delays:

Crandon- 2 Hour Delay

Goodman Armstrong Creek - 2 Hour Delay,

Laona - 2 Hour Delay, No AM 4K,

Wabeno - 2 Hour Delay, Monday 1-26-26

Mercer School 2 Hour Delay

Elcho School 2 Hour Delay

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST Monday, 1-26-26

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 25 to 35 below expected.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

