One person dead in Highway 51 crash in Arbor Vitae

One person died in a car crash on Highway 51 in Arbor Vitae Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:30 near the intersection with Trapp Road.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, a pickup was driving south on 51 when it lost control, crossed the center line, and hit a dump truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup died in the crash. He was a 34-year-old man from Three Lakes.

The 23-year-old driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash including: Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue Department, Oneida County Ambulance, Oneida County Medical Examiner, Woodruff Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, Vilas County Highway Department, and Three Lakes Police Department.

Names are not being released at this time.