Rescue needed after plunge through the ice in Merrill
Merrill firefighters need to rescue a person who made it to an island after falling through the ice.
In a Facebook post, the Merrill Fire Department said it happened at Council Grounds on the Wisconsin River, just before the Alexander Hydro Dam.
Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, they got a report of a male patient who fell through the ice and was stranded on a nearby island.
Firefighters using a Rapid Deployment Craft were able to get to the person and bring him back to shore safely.
The victim’s sled and ice shanty were also removed for him.