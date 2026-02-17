© 2026 WXPR
Rescue needed after plunge through the ice in Merrill

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 17, 2026 at 7:57 AM CST
Ice rescue in Merrill
Merrill Fire Department
Ice rescue in Merrill

Merrill firefighters need to rescue a person who made it to an island after falling through the ice.

In a Facebook post, the Merrill Fire Department said it happened at Council Grounds on the Wisconsin River, just before the Alexander Hydro Dam.

Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, they got a report of a male patient who fell through the ice and was stranded on a nearby island.

Firefighters using a Rapid Deployment Craft were able to get to the person and bring him back to shore safely.

The victim’s sled and ice shanty were also removed for him.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
