Rescue needed after plunge through the ice in Merrill

Merrill firefighters need to rescue a person who made it to an island after falling through the ice.

In a Facebook post, the Merrill Fire Department said it happened at Council Grounds on the Wisconsin River, just before the Alexander Hydro Dam.

Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, they got a report of a male patient who fell through the ice and was stranded on a nearby island.

Firefighters using a Rapid Deployment Craft were able to get to the person and bring him back to shore safely.

The victim’s sled and ice shanty were also removed for him.