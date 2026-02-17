Wisconsin DOT gives notice of planned Highway 51 closure in Oneida County this spring

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is giving notice that a portion of Highway 51 will be closed this spring for a construction project.

It’s the section in Lincoln and Oneida Counties from Highway 8 to the Bearskin Bridge near County L.

The detour will follow Highways 8 and 47.

Construction is expected to start in mid-April.

Highway 51 will reopen before Memorial Day weekend though work will continue after that weekend that will include flaggers and lane closures.

The project involves repairing the concrete pavement, resurfacing the asphalt pavement and bridge repairs. The purpose of the project is to maximize the life of the existing pavement. You can learn more about the project here.

The DOT says more information will be available closer to when construction starts.

WisDOT did note that this project is not associated with proposed roundabout at US 51 and County K. That project is still being developed for next year.

