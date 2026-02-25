One person dies in “tragic accident” on Willow Flowage ice Tuesday

One person died in what the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is calling a tragic accident on the Willow Flowage.

Around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Office got a call of a 73-year-old man who had been run over by a vehicle.

It happened on the ice on the Willow Flowage in the Town of Little Rice.

The Sheriff’s Offices says the vehicle had gotten stuck on the ice during the heavy snow and white out conditions Tuesday.

Randall Bernau of Hazelhurst got on the bumper to try and give the vehicle more traction. At some point he fell off and was run over by the truck as it was backing up.

Bernau died from his injuries, despite the lifesaving efforts that were made.

The Sheriff’s Office found that alcohol and recklessness were not factors. It will not be referring charges to the District Attorney’s Office.

On scene assisting the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were personnel from the Little Rice Fire Department and the Oneida County Ambulance Service.

