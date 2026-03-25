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Rider found trapped under a UTV on an Oneida County lake

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:37 AM CDT
Oneida County Sheriff's Department

Emergency workers found a person trapped under a UTV on a Northwoods lake.

Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff's Office got a report of a UTV on the edge of Lake Kaubashine in the Town of Hazelhurst.

The UTV was running, but no operator could be seen.

Minocqua Police and emergency medical workers found a person trapped under the UTV.

The person was removed and CPR was performed.

An ambulance took the operator to Marshfield Medical Center.

They were then taken by Medevac for further medical evaluation.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minocqua Police Department, the Oneida County Dive Team, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Oneida County Ambulance, Hazelhurst Fire Department, Newbold Fire Department, and Minocqua Rescue.
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Local News Oneida County Sheriffoneida county sheriff's officeUTVlake iceWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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