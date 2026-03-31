© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shed being used to make maple syrup burns near Merrill

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:55 AM CDT
Shed on fire near Merrill
Pine River Fire Department
/
Facebook
Shed on fire near Merrill

Fire burned a shed being used to make maple syrup in the Merrill area.

The Pine River Fire Department says the fire call came in at 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening at W4116 State Road 64 in the Town of Pine River.

The shed was fully engulfed and starting to collapse when a Lincoln County Deputy arrived, but no other buildings were in immediate danger.

Firefighters used two handlines to put out the flames, which had begun spreading into the woods.

The homeowner said the shed was part of his maple syrup production and suspected that’s what caused the fire.

The Wisconsin DNR also helped at the scene.
Tags
Local News Firefiresmerrill fireMerrillWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate