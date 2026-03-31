Shed being used to make maple syrup burns near Merrill

Fire burned a shed being used to make maple syrup in the Merrill area.

The Pine River Fire Department says the fire call came in at 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening at W4116 State Road 64 in the Town of Pine River.

The shed was fully engulfed and starting to collapse when a Lincoln County Deputy arrived, but no other buildings were in immediate danger.

Firefighters used two handlines to put out the flames, which had begun spreading into the woods.

The homeowner said the shed was part of his maple syrup production and suspected that’s what caused the fire.

The Wisconsin DNR also helped at the scene.