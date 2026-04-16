Minocqua Police Department investigating property crime, looking for other potential victims

The Minocqua Police Department is looking for anyone who has done business recently with Relentless Precision and believes they may be missing property.

In a press release, the department says officers executed a search warrant at the Minocqua business on Highway 70 around 5:20 Thursday morning.

Relentless Precision is a gunsmith business.

Police say there’s no danger to the community. It’s investing possible property crimes.

Minocqua Police Department says they’re aware of 12 victims related to this case. Anyone who recently conducted business with Relentless Precision and believes they may be missing property should contact the Minocqua Police Department at 715-356-3234.

Callers should be prepared to provide a complete description of the missing property, including serial numbers if available. Those who have already contacted the department will be notified as investigators work through the seized property and updates become available.

The department said the amount of information that can be released is limited due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.