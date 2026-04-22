Woman struck, driver flees in Oneida County

Oneida County deputies are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle.

At 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office got a call from 59-year-old Susan Titus, who said she was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Kelly Fire Lane and Rozell Road in the Town of Little Rice.

Titus was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigation showed a White GMC driven by 59-year-old Robert Cookson was involved.

He reportedly struck Titus and fled at a high rate of speed.

Deputies stopped Cookson’s GMC a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.