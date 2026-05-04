Lack of rain, high winds, and low humidity lead to elevated fire risk across much of Wisconsin

People are being asked to avoid outdoor burning as the fire danger is elevated once again.

Burn permits were suspended Monday in 43 counites across the northern portion of Wisconsin.

The City of Rhinelander also suspended outdoor burning.

The Wisconsin DNR expects this elevated fire danger will continue until there is significant rainfall.

Spring is the most critical fire season in Wisconsin.

Even a few days between rain can dry out grasses, pine needles and leaf litter, creating hazardous conditions.

The DNR is at full staffing and preparedness across the state to respond to any incidents.

You can check the latest fire danger levels on the DNR's website.

There’s been more than 16 fires in Wisconsin Monday. They’ve all been kept relatively small so far.

In total, Wisconsin has experience more than 360 fires burning nearly 750 acres this year.

Take Action To Help Prevent Wildfires

Embers from any recent fires, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished. Please avoid all burning until conditions improve.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. With dry weather conditions across much of the state, fires can spark at any time.

Follow these simple tips to prevent wildfires from getting out of control: