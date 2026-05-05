© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florence County Sheriff's Office says crash follows underage drinking party

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:10 AM CDT
Edward Kimmel

A crash in Florence County badly hurt one person after an underage drinking party.

The Florence County Dispatch Center got a 911 call Sunday morning at 3:14 a.m. reporting a rollover crash at County N and Clause Road.

The caller said the driver had been ejected.

Deputies found a juvenile male with extensive injuries, who was taken to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation showed the juvenile from Argonne was coming from an underage party in the Town of Aurora.

The driver lost control, and the vehicle struck trees and rolled over.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.
Tags
Local News florence countycrashtraffic crashesalcoholWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate