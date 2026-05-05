Florence County Sheriff's Office says crash follows underage drinking party

A crash in Florence County badly hurt one person after an underage drinking party.

The Florence County Dispatch Center got a 911 call Sunday morning at 3:14 a.m. reporting a rollover crash at County N and Clause Road.

The caller said the driver had been ejected.

Deputies found a juvenile male with extensive injuries, who was taken to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation showed the juvenile from Argonne was coming from an underage party in the Town of Aurora.

The driver lost control, and the vehicle struck trees and rolled over.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.