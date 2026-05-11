Fire damages a building at a Land O' Lakes business

Fire struck a business in Land O’ Lakes Saturday.

The Vilas County Dispatch Center got a call at 2:28 p.m. Saturday afternoon, reporting smoke at 6373 Highway 45 in the Town of Land O' Lakes.

That’s the address of Frontier Builders.

Emergency responders found a pile of wood burning behind one of the buildings and the fire had spread into the structure.

The business was closed and no employees were on scene.

Comments from community members and a picture on Facebook indicated a metal building was involved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Land O Lakes Fire Department and Vilas County Sheriff's Office.

Responding to the scene were the Land O Lakes Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Phelps Fire Department, Eagle River Fire Department, Watersmeet Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Land O Lakes EMS, WE Energy and the Vilas County Sheriff's Office.