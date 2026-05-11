© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire damages a building at a Land O' Lakes business

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 11, 2026 at 7:09 AM CDT
Pixabay.com

Fire struck a business in Land O’ Lakes Saturday.

The Vilas County Dispatch Center got a call at 2:28 p.m. Saturday afternoon, reporting smoke at 6373 Highway 45 in the Town of Land O' Lakes.

That’s the address of Frontier Builders.

Emergency responders found a pile of wood burning behind one of the buildings and the fire had spread into the structure.

The business was closed and no employees were on scene.

Comments from community members and a picture on Facebook indicated a metal building was involved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Land O Lakes Fire Department and Vilas County Sheriff's Office.

Responding to the scene were the Land O Lakes Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Phelps Fire Department, Eagle River Fire Department, Watersmeet Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Land O Lakes EMS, WE Energy and the Vilas County Sheriff's Office.
Tags
Local News FirefiresLand O' LakesVilas County SheriffWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate