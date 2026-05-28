Man found dead near boat in a Vilas County lake

A man was found dead near his boat on a Vilas County Lake.

At 8:11 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call reporting a partially submerged boat near the shore of Spring Lake, with a man floating face down nearby.

A deputy went into the water and brought the man to shore, but it was determined he had died.

Law enforcement was able to confirm the 76-year-old was the only person in the boat.

His name is being withheld so his family can be notified.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to always wear a life jacket while on the water.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Aspirus Eagle River Ambulance, Eagle River Fire & Rescue, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office.