Man found dead near boat in a Vilas County lake
A man was found dead near his boat on a Vilas County Lake.
At 8:11 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call reporting a partially submerged boat near the shore of Spring Lake, with a man floating face down nearby.
A deputy went into the water and brought the man to shore, but it was determined he had died.
Law enforcement was able to confirm the 76-year-old was the only person in the boat.
His name is being withheld so his family can be notified.
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to always wear a life jacket while on the water.
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Aspirus Eagle River Ambulance, Eagle River Fire & Rescue, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office.