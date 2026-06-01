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Rhinelander to flush fire hydrants

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 1, 2026 at 7:01 AM CDT

The City of Rhinelander will be flushing out fire hydrants this week.

Opening the taps on the hydrants helps to be sure they work, and helps clean out deposits that have been building up in water lines.

People can see discolored water for a time in areas where the flushing is being done.

Monday, June 1st - Nicolet College, Lake Julia area, Boyce Dr, Kemp St from Wisconsin River to Hwy 47.

Tuesday, June 2nd - Finish areas missed from Monday, additionally Oneida Ave west to Wisconsin River, Park St north of Kemp St.

Wednesday, June 3rd - Davenport St south to Park St,

Thursday, June 4th - Stevens St west to Wisconsin River, High St south to Davenport St (Including areas on Davenport near the Rhinelander Paper Mill).
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Local News Rhinelanderwaterwater useWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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