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Fire strikes waste facility in Western Upper Peninsula

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:27 AM CDT
PIXNIO.COM

Fire struck the Gogebic Range Solid Waste Management facility in the western Upper Peninsula.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Arriving emergency personnel saw flames coming from the garbage disposal garage.

Fire crews from Bessemer Township and Ironwood Township worked to bring the fire under control.

The effort took several hours.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 2 had to be rerouted for a time because of heavy smoke, and to allow emergency crews room to work.

The fire was determined to have been accidental.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Ironwood Public Safety Department, Michigan State Police, Beacon EMS personnel, and Gogebic County Victim Services.
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Local News FirefiresGogebic CountyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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