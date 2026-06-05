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Human remains found in Forest County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 5, 2026 at 6:56 AM CDT
Forest County Sheriff
Forest County Sheriff's Office
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Forest County Sheriff

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of unidentified human remains.

The remains were found at a residence in the 5200 block of East Silver Lake Road in Laona.

Little information is being released, but they say there is no danger to the public.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with help from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Laona Police, the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Forest County Highway Department are also helping out.
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Local News LaonaForest County SheriffForest County Sheriff's OfficeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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