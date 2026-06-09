Fire destroys a barn east of Merrill

Fire destroyed a barn east of Merrill.

The Pine River Fire Department got the call of a fully engulfed barn at 5:44 a.m. Monday.

When crews got to W4032 State Road 64, they found the roof had already collapsed, with fire and smoke on all sides.

Crews brought the fire under control in 15 minutes but spent another two hours extinguishing small pockets of fire.

The barn was being used for small animals like rabbits, turkeys and chickens.

Some of the chickens got out, but most of the rest of the animals inside are believed to have been lost.

Merrill Fire provided assistance by setting up a fill site for firefighters.