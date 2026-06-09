© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire destroys a barn east of Merrill

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 9, 2026 at 6:49 AM CDT
Barn fire in the Town of Pine River
Pine River Fire Department
/
Facebook
Barn fire in the Town of Pine River

Fire destroyed a barn east of Merrill.

The Pine River Fire Department got the call of a fully engulfed barn at 5:44 a.m. Monday.

When crews got to W4032 State Road 64, they found the roof had already collapsed, with fire and smoke on all sides.

Crews brought the fire under control in 15 minutes but spent another two hours extinguishing small pockets of fire.

The barn was being used for small animals like rabbits, turkeys and chickens.

Some of the chickens got out, but most of the rest of the animals inside are believed to have been lost.

Merrill Fire provided assistance by setting up a fill site for firefighters.
Tags
Local News MerrillFirefiresWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate