One killed, three hurt in a Price County crash

A crash in Price County killed a woman and hurt three other people.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 111 and County Road J in the Town of Harmony.

A 74-year-old woman from Kennan who was driving a van died at the scene.

Three people from Eau Claire traveling in an SUV suffered serious injuries.

They included a 57-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Many agencies helped at the scene.