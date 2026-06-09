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One unit damaged in Vilas County condominium fire

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:26 PM CDT

A quick response to a fire at a condominium building in Vilas County kept the damage limited to a single unit.

The Eagle River Area Fire Department responded to fire the on Golf View Road in the Town of Washington around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters found fire showing in one of the six condo units in the building.

They were able to quickly knock down the fire.

The affected unit was heavily damaged on the first floor. The fire department says the fire was contained to that unit and did not spread to adjacent units, minimizing damage to the building.

No one was in the unit that caught fire.

Several other units were occupied. Those people were evacuated without injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Eagle River Area Fire Department.

Mutual aid assistance was initially requested from the Conover and Three Lakes Fire Departments; however, due to the rapid knockdown of the fire, additional resources were not needed. Aspirus Eagle River Ambulance, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Public Service also responded to the scene.
Local News
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
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