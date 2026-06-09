Vilas board tables appointments for Riverside Park advisory council

Talks of creating a Vilas County Natural Beauty Advisory Council to decide what’s to be done with Riverside Park in Eagle River were tabled during last Tuesday’s Vilas County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Resolution 2026-24 was on the agenda and states that the council would be composed of members from the county, City of Eagle River, fair board, and citizen members who would primarily “discuss the potential beautification of the Vilas County Fairground and Riverside Park properties, as well as other properties throughout Vilas County in the future.”

According to the resolution, appointed members were to include Holly Tomlanovich as chair; Vilas supervisors Leah Trojan (who was one of two supervisors who voted in favor of the sale of the property during the Jan. 27 meeting) and Tom Maulson; Eagle River City Administrator Robin Ginner; Vilas County Fair Board Chair Dale Ayers and fair Director Jeff Kordus; and citizen members Bill Marshall, Dottie Reeder, and Joe Panci.

Three members of the public shared their thoughts during the public comment portion of the meeting. Jack and Kathryn Craffey of Eagle River both brought forth concerns of who was to be appointed to the council, citing that nobody who actually resides within the city of Eagle River was included. They also took issue with the term “beautification” used in the resolution.

“Naming this council as ‘beautification’ when it was to revision a park space and fair grounds, after five months of waiting for its formation, in my view, is a blatant and shameful effort to disregard the wishes of constituents,” Jack Craffey said.

He also questioned why taxpayers would pay for three county supervisors to sit on a beautification committee, noting that was not a responsible way to use taxpayer money, “especially after wasting $85,000 in Phase 1 for a plan that got voted down.” He was referencing the initial funds spent by the county to put a plan together to subdivide the property and sell it as residential housing. Jack Craffey added that the “associated tasks cited for the council is an attempt to kill it by making the scope so narrow and banal, it is inconsequential.”

Jack Craffey also criticized the terminology used in the resolution which stated concerns regarding the sale were brought forth by “several” citizens. Chairman Jerry Burkett had said at the January meeting that 77 letters were received ahead of the meeting, as well as “probably a thousand emails.” Supervisors at the January meeting also referenced receiving phone calls on the topic ahead of the vote as well.

Kathryn Craffey spoke next, saying the original intent of creating this committee was to “reimagine the space as a vital community center and increase public use.” She added the name of the council’s name should reflect that purpose, because “its primary or even secondary role is not beautification.” She added the term “beautification” should be “struck in the council title and as a goal.”

The third person to speak during public comments was Eagle River resident Adam Grassl, who said the council should include more people located in other areas of the county if they were going to have input on future countywide matters.

“Not everybody is opposed to selling the land around the water. Not everybody is opposed to developing it,” Grassl said, adding that he thought everyone should be heard, but there is another, less vocal side in favor of the sale.

When discussion came around to the agenda item, Burkett recommended to postpone the topic until some of the articles that were addressed could be looked at by corporate counsel.

Supervisor Marvin Anderson also made a comment relating to the title of the council not being broad enough, noting it was his understanding the advisory group was tasked with looking at the property use as a whole including zoning and other aspects.

“Nothing has happened with that piece of land for the last 40 years. It’s certainly not the time to rush into it,” he said.

The board okayed the motion to postpone in order to review comments.

Later in the meeting during the committee reports, Burkett said he was cognizant of the changes being requested, but thought the advisory committee was “well thought out,” adding he sees “no need to change anyone on the council.”