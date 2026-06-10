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Lightning strike sparks water heater fire in Oneida County home

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published June 10, 2026 at 1:48 PM CDT
Pine Lake Fire Rescue

Lightning caused a water heater to catch on fire Wednesday morning.

The Pine Lake Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook that it responded to the call just before 8:00 a.m. to a home on Highway 17 about five miles north of Rhinelander.

The fire department says the homeowners was able to knock the fire down before firefighters arrived.

Fire damage on the water heater
Pine Lake Fire Rescue
Fire damage on the water heater

It was still smoking when the first truck got there.

Firefighters extinguished the smoldering hot spots around the water heater while checking for any further extension.

Pelican FD was initially dispatched for automatic aid but canceled once PLFD personnel arrived on scene. Firefighters were on scene for approximately 1 hour. Apparatus from Pine Lake included Truck 1, Tanker 1 and Tanker 2.

Oneida County Sheriff's Dept and Ambulance along with WPS also responded to this call.
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Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
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