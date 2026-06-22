UTV crashes into side of a pickup truck traveling on Highway 51 in Oneida County

A UTV rider drove past a stop sign and into the side of a pickup truck traveling on Highway 51 in the Town of Hazelhurst.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday night at 11:00 p.m.

Investigation showed 69-year-old James Bowman of Harshaw failed to stop for a stop sign on Oneida Street at Highway 51.

Bowman’s UTV hit the side of a Chevy Silverado heading south on the highway.

The sheriff’s office says Bowman suffered life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the pickup truck had minor injuries.

A number of agencies assisted at the crash scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Minocqua Police Department, Woodruff Police Department, Hazelhurst Fire Department, and Oneida County Ambulance Medic-5 assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.