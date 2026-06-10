Wisconsin DOT urges drivers to watch for pavement buckles with high temps this week
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be on the lookout for buckling pavement.
Current weather conditions can cause pavement slabs to expand and push against one another.
If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.
It’s difficult to predict where buckling may occur.
While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:
- Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
- Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
- Before your trip, check 511 Wisconsin, 511wi.gov, for the latest on any incidents or delays.
- If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.