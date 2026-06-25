Crash kills woman in Price County

A crash in Price County killed a woman.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office reports a 911 call came in at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A single vehicle crash had happened on State Highway 13, just north of White Rock Road in the Town of Fifield.

The only person in the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Park Falls Police Department, Fifield First Responders, Fifield Fire Department, and Park Falls Fire Department.