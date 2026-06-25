Forecasts shows the week leading up to the 4th could be a hot one in the Northwoods

After a stretch of below average temperatures, the Northwoods is in for warm up.

The National Weather Service says next week is forecasted to be hot and humid.

Many parts of Wisconsin—including as far north as Wausau—could see heat indexes in the 100s on Monday and Tuesday. The Northwoods will be close behind in the upper 90s.

The high heat could last a few days.

Climate Central

The risks of heat-related illness rise at heat index values of 90°F and above.

Dr. Amruta Nori-Sarma is an assistant professor at Boston University’s School of Public Health. She encourages people to check on friends and family during heat waves.

“Time and time again, we see that the social ties that people have is one of the best protections that they have against the adverse health effects of extreme heat,” said Nori-Sarma. “Friends checking in on friends, neighbors checking in on neighbors, making sure your loved ones are OK during these extreme heat waves.”

In 2021, Wisconsin record more than 900 emergency departments visits and 13 deaths that were heat related.

Extreme heat is the deadliest form of extreme weather in the United States, causing more deaths than hurricanes and floods combined.

Human-caused global warming has increased the frequency, size, intensity, and duration of extreme heat events.

