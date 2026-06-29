Deaths being investigated in Lac du Flambeau

Lac du Flambeau Police are working to figure out what happened to two community members found dead.

Saturday night at 9:00 p.m., a 911 caller told the Vilas County Dispatch Center that two people were apparently dead at a Lac du Flambeau residence.

Gilbert “Barney” Chapman was found lying on the floor in a garage and was clearly deceased.

His partner, Natalie Poupart, was found unresponsive in the living room.

CPR was attempted, but not successful.

Additional LDFPD officers were called in to assist at the scene, and LDFPD investigators were joined by Vilas County Sheriff Gerry Ritter and Vilas County investigators, to assess and process the scene and locate and collect evidence.

Autopsies will be performed in an effort to determine the victims’ causes of death.

Lac du Flambeau Police say while the causes of death are not known at this point, there is no indication either victim sustained any sort of physical injury, and there is no indication of any threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing to help provide answers to family members.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department thanked the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Victim Services Director, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, Vilas County Dispatch Center, Lac du Flambeau EMS, Oneida County Med 5, and the Vilas County Medical Examiner for their assistance.