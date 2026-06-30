Man found dead in Price County lake

A man reported missing in Price County has been found dead in a lake.

The 67-year-old man had been reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

He was believed to be on Worcester Lake in the Town of Hackett.

A search was begun with help from a number of agencies.

Around 8:30 p.m., the man was found in the lake and pronounced dead.

His name will be withheld until family can be notified.

The Prentice Fire Department, Prentice EMS, Pike Lake Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Price County Coroner’s Office, and neighboring citizens responded and assisted.