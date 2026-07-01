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Rhinelander adds a new four-way stop

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:49 AM CDT
New four-way stop at intersection of Brown and Phillip Streets in Rhinelander
Rhinelander Police Department
/
Facebook
New four-way stop at intersection of Brown and Phillip Streets in Rhinelander

Drivers in Rhinelander need to get used to a new stop sign.

The Rhinelander Police Department posted on Facebook that a four-way stop is now in effect at the intersection of Brown Street and West Phillip.

Previously, only traffic on Phillip Street needed to stop.

They’re asking drivers to take extra time to make sure on-coming traffic is stopping.

They want to avoid collisions as the community adjusts to the change.

It’s not the only adjustment recently for traffic is the busy downtown area.

Last year, a four-way stop had been added at the intersection of Rives and Brown streets.
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John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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