© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Information sought on girl missing from Ironwood

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 6, 2026 at 7:55 AM CDT
Melody Rose Leanne Jiyres
Michigan State Police
Melody Rose Leanne Jiyres

Police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Ironwood.

Melody Rose Leanne Jiyres was last seen the morning of July 4th at 5:30 a.m. at her home in Ironwood.

She is described as follows:

- Height: 5 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 160 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown

- Additional Features: Wearing glasses and red braces; a small mole located on the right side of her chin

- Clothing: Unknown at the time of disappearance

She may be trying to get to Reedsburg, Wisconsin, but she’s not believed to have any money or resources.

Contact the Michigan State Police or the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

- MSP Negaunee Dispatch: 866-411-0018

- Gogebic County Sheriff Office: 906-667-0203
Tags
Local News missing teenmissing personIronwoodGogebic CountyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate