Information sought on girl missing from Ironwood

Police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Ironwood.

Melody Rose Leanne Jiyres was last seen the morning of July 4th at 5:30 a.m. at her home in Ironwood.

She is described as follows:

- Height: 5 feet 4 inches

- Weight: 160 pounds

- Hair: Brown

- Eyes: Brown

- Additional Features: Wearing glasses and red braces; a small mole located on the right side of her chin

- Clothing: Unknown at the time of disappearance

She may be trying to get to Reedsburg, Wisconsin, but she’s not believed to have any money or resources.

Contact the Michigan State Police or the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

- MSP Negaunee Dispatch: 866-411-0018

- Gogebic County Sheriff Office: 906-667-0203