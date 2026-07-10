Iron County man dies in vehicle rollover crash

A 31-year-old Iron County man died in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says it responded the single-car rollover on County Highway D in the Town of Kimball just after 1:00 p.m.

Deputies found the Gile man unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead after he was extracted.

The Sheriff's Office says early investigations shows the man was speeding north on Highway D when he lost control of the car.

The vehicle rolled over into the ditch.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office says the crash remains under investigation. The name has not yet been released.