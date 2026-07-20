Wisconsin DOT: Fewer accidents at Hwy 47 and 8 intersection since the roundabout was built

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is highlighting the success of the roundabout at Highways 47 and 8 in Oneida County.

The roundabout has helped reduce crashed by about 42%, according to WisDOT.

In the six years before the project was completed, there were 40 total crashes at the intersection of US 8 and WIS 47 near Rhinelander.

In the six years after the roundabout was installed, there were 23 total crashes.

Due to their design, roundabouts reduce vehicle speeds along with high-risk conflict points, resulting in fewer fatal and severe injury crashes.

They also keep traffic flowing compared to signalized intersections.

The DOT is currently building two more roundabouts on Highway 8 east of the current one.

