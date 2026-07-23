© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Building under construction collapses near Merrill

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 23, 2026 at 6:53 AM CDT
Building under construction collapses near Merrill
Merrill Fire Department
/
Facebook
Building under construction collapses near Merrill

A building under construction in the Merrill area collapsed on top of some of the workers putting it up.

The Merrill Fire Department was called Tuesday to Hemlock Lane in the Town of Merrill.

Construction workers were hurt when roof trusses they were setting shifted and came down on top of them.

One worker was trapped for a bit, but was able to get out on his own.

Three workers were evaluated at the scene, but only one needed to be transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Tags
Local News constructionMerrillWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate