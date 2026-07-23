Building under construction collapses near Merrill

A building under construction in the Merrill area collapsed on top of some of the workers putting it up.

The Merrill Fire Department was called Tuesday to Hemlock Lane in the Town of Merrill.

Construction workers were hurt when roof trusses they were setting shifted and came down on top of them.

One worker was trapped for a bit, but was able to get out on his own.

Three workers were evaluated at the scene, but only one needed to be transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.