Crash in Lincoln County badly injures young mother

A two-car crash in Lincoln County Sunday morning badly injured a young mother.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Highway 64 in the Town of Corning, near Elm Grove Road.

The other driver involved in the crash said a vehicle driven east by a 17-year-old from Merrill crossed over into the westbound lane.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old was flown by helicopter to Marshfield Hospital with unknown critical injuries.

Her two-week-old son was in a car seat and not hurt.

The two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

They were a 60-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife from Jim Falls, Wisconsin.

The crash remains under investigation.